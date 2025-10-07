'The Black Phone 2' buzz: Release date, plot, cast
The Black Phone 2, the sequel to the hit supernatural horror film, lands in US theaters on October 17, 2025.
Directed by Scott Derrickson and co-written with C Robert Cargill, it picks up Joe Hill's story with returning stars Mason Thames (Finney) and Madeleine McGraw (Gwen), plus new faces joining the cast.
Release date and where to watch
This one's a big-screen experience—catch The Black Phone 2 in theaters when it releases.
Plot details of the sequel
Finney is now 17 and still dealing with trauma from his past.
Gwen has eerie visions and, in one dream sequence, receives a call from their late mom through the black phone.
Alongside Gwen's boyfriend Ernesto, they face old secrets and the supernatural return of the Grabber (Ethan Hawke) at a snowy camp.
Early reviews and ratings
Premiering at Fantastic Fest last month, The Black Phone 2 is already getting strong buzz—currently sitting at a solid 7.9/10 on IMDb and a Metascore of 71.
Critics are loving its intense scares, deeper emotional themes, and standout performances.