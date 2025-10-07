Next Article
Jimmy Kimmel beats Donald Trump in recent polls
Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel just edged out Donald Trump in recent polls, following his suspension from ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! over controversial comments about Charlie Kirk.
After returning to the show on September 23, 2025, a survey showed 44% of people viewed Kimmel favorably—slightly higher than Trump's 41%.
The poll suggests a surge in public support for the late-night host.
Kimmel's suspension and return
Kimmel's suspension (after he linked a "MAGA gang" to Kirk's murder) led Nexstar to pull his show from some ABC affiliates.
Fans weren't happy and called out both ABC and Disney online, demanding his return.
With the backlash mounting, Disney announced on September 22 that Kimmel would be back on air—showing just how much public support can sway big decisions.