'Aap Is Dhoop Mein': Arijit Singh's latest track is out
Entertainment
Arijit Singh's latest track, "Aap Is Dhoop Mein," just landed as a song from the upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq.
Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Gulzar, the song features Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in a visually dreamy music video, with Naseeruddin Shah making an appearance too.
'Gustaakh Ishq' marks Manish Malhotra's debut as producer
This one's a nostalgic love ballad—think romance and longing wrapped up in Singh's signature soulful style.
The video leans into the chemistry between Varma and Shaikh, making it feel extra heartfelt.
Gustaakh Ishq is also notable for being designer Manish Malhotra's debut as a film producer and is set to release in November 2025.