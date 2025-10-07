Next Article
Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' collects $46 million at box office
Entertainment
Taylor Swift's new film, The Life Of A Showgirl, made a splash with $46 million worldwide during its limited three-day run over the weekend of October 3-5, 2025.
The 90-minute feature mixes music videos, lyric breakdowns, and behind-the-scenes moments to give fans an up-close look at her latest album.
Swift's films bring fans together
Screenings felt more like mini-concerts—fans in San Francisco showed up wearing friendship bracelets inspired by Swift's lyrics.
Fandango's Shawn Robbins noted that the movie brought fans together in a way similar to her Eras Tour concert film from last year, showing how Swift keeps finding new ways to bring her community together while boosting box office numbers.