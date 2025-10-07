'Bigg Boss 19': Kitchen fight between Neelam, Farrhana, Gaurav goes viral
A recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 is trending after a fiery kitchen duty argument between Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Captain Farrhana Bhatt.
Things got tense when Giri refused to cook, sparking emotional exchanges and some sharp words from both Khanna and Bhatt.
Giri's words divide fans; Bhatt retaliates with 'ghatiya aurat' line
Giri's blunt "Aapko ghar se chale jaana chahiye" ("You should leave the house") divided viewers—some felt for her honesty, while others backed Khanna and Bhatt's push for teamwork.
The fight escalated with Bhatt calling Giri "ghatiya aurat," leading to more housemates jumping in.
Lines like "main teri naukar nahi hu" ("I'm not your servant") made the moment even more intense.
Fans are buzzing about the fight, calling it 'epic'
This kitchen drama has sparked debates online about chores, respect, and group responsibility.
With this season's "Gharwalon Ki Sarkar" theme—where everyone shares decisions—fans are eager to see how these clashes shape what happens next.
And yes, Salman Khan is still hosting!