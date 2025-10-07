'Bigg Boss 19': Kitchen fight between Neelam, Farrhana, Gaurav goes viral

Giri's words divide fans; Bhatt retaliates with 'ghatiya aurat' line

Giri's blunt "Aapko ghar se chale jaana chahiye" ("You should leave the house") divided viewers—some felt for her honesty, while others backed Khanna and Bhatt's push for teamwork.

The fight escalated with Bhatt calling Giri "ghatiya aurat," leading to more housemates jumping in.

Lines like "main teri naukar nahi hu" ("I'm not your servant") made the moment even more intense.