#NewsBytesRecommends: Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary'--trailer, cast, release date
Entertainment
Ryan Gosling is set to lead Project Hail Mary, the movie adaptation of Andy Weir's hit sci-fi novel, hitting theaters on March 20, 2026.
He plays Dr. Ryland Grace, a teacher sent on an interstellar mission who teams up with an alien named Rocky to try and save Earth from a dying Sun.
Supporting cast and crew
Joining Gosling are Sandra Huller as mission scientist Eva Stratt and Milana Vayntrub in a mystery role.
The film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, with music by Daniel Pemberton and cinematography by Greig Fraser.
The trailer dropped on June 30, 2025, racking up a massive 400 million views in just one week—so expectations are sky-high for this cosmic adventure.