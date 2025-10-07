Next Article
'Mahayoddha Rama' trailer: Kunal Kapoor leads stacked voice cast
Entertainment
The trailer for Mahayoddha Rama, a new 3D animated take on the Ramayana, just dropped ahead of its October 17, 2025 release.
Produced by Contiloe Pictures and distributed by Cinepolis India, the film uses next-level animation to make this classic story pop for today's generation.
Release date, voice cast, and production details
The voice cast is stacked—Kunal Kapoor leads as Rama, with Jimmy Shergill as Lakshman, Mouni Roy as Sita, and Gulshan Grover as Raavan.
Expect huge battle scenes and gorgeous landscapes brought to life in 3D.
Directed by Raizada Rohit Jaising Vaid and produced by Abhimanyu Singh and Roopali Singh, Mahayoddha Rama is set to be a Diwali watch that aims to level up Indian mythological animation for the big screen.