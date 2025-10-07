'Mahayoddha Rama' trailer: Kunal Kapoor leads stacked voice cast

Release date, voice cast, and production details

The voice cast is stacked—Kunal Kapoor leads as Rama, with Jimmy Shergill as Lakshman, Mouni Roy as Sita, and Gulshan Grover as Raavan.

Expect huge battle scenes and gorgeous landscapes brought to life in 3D.

Directed by Raizada Rohit Jaising Vaid and produced by Abhimanyu Singh and Roopali Singh, Mahayoddha Rama is set to be a Diwali watch that aims to level up Indian mythological animation for the big screen.