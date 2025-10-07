'BB19': Malti pushes Tanya into pool; calls her reaction 'overacting'

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw a new twist with the introduction of a nominations task involving a haunted playground. The housemates were divided into two groups, and Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar were given the power to nominate contestants by pushing them into the pool. In an unexpected turn of events, Chahar is seen pushing fellow contestant Tanya Mittal into the water in a new promo, leading to an emotional breakdown.

Emotional fallout 'Cry as much as you want...': Chahar to Mittal The incident left Mittal inconsolable, as seen in a new promo. When Chahar confronted her about her tears, she replied, "I am not angry with you." To which Chahar said, "Cry as much as you want; I'll still push you into the pool if I have to do it again." Later, she was seen discussing Mittal's gameplay with Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari.

Gameplay critique 'Her way of grabbing importance': Chahar on Mittal's gameplay During her conversation with Khanna and Tiwari, Chahar criticized Mittal's gameplay. She said, "It's not like Tanya wears sarees only. When she knew the task involved going into the pool, I realized she was overacting." "She came wearing a saree just to react that way. It's her way of grabbing importance."

