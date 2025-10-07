Why was the 'Bigg Boss Kannada' set abruptly shut down?
What's the story
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has ordered the immediate closure of the studio premises where the Kannada reality show Bigg Boss is filmed. The decision was made after serious violations of environmental regulations were found at the Bidadi site in Bengaluru South district. The notice, issued on Monday to Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures), asked for an immediate halt to all activities on the premises.
Regulatory breach
Studio operated without necessary permissions
The KSPCB's notice stated that the Bigg Boss studio has been operating without obtaining the necessary Consent for establishment and Consent for Operation. These consents are required under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The notice further warned that failure to comply with this order would result in penal action under relevant environmental laws.
Coordination sought
Notice sent to other authorities as well
The KSPCB's notice has also been sent to several other authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara District, the Managing Director of BESCOM, and the Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) of Ramanagara Taluk. This is to ensure their coordination in enforcing the closure directive. Bigg Boss Kannada 12, hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep, is quite popular, and fans are wondering when the shooting will resume.