Why was the 'Bigg Boss Kannada' set abruptly shut down?

Regulatory breach

Studio operated without necessary permissions

The KSPCB's notice stated that the Bigg Boss studio has been operating without obtaining the necessary Consent for establishment and Consent for Operation. These consents are required under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The notice further warned that failure to comply with this order would result in penal action under relevant environmental laws.