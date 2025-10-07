When, where to watch 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' on OTT
What's the story
The Conjuring: Last Rites, the final installment in the popular horror franchise, was a hit in India. No wonder people are eagerly awaiting its OTT release. The film, which stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, has been a box office hit worldwide. It has reportedly earned over ₹458 million globally since its release on September 5, 2025.
Digital release
Digital release details
The Conjuring: Last Rites made its international digital debut a month after its theatrical release. The film is currently available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at $25. Indian audiences are now awaiting an official announcement regarding its local OTT release. Reports suggest that it will soon be available on pay-per-view platforms like Prime Video.
Home media
Blu-ray, DVD release date
For those who prefer physical copies, the Blu-ray and DVD editions of The Conjuring: Last Rites are set to be released on November 25, 2025. These editions will include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and deleted scenes from the film. Directed by Michael Chaves, who also directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II, Last Rites is a blend of classic horror with emotional storytelling.
Film synopsis
About 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'
The Conjuring: Last Rites follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they confront their final and most terrifying case yet. The film explores how the couple's bond is tested by dark secrets that blur the lines between faith, fear, and love. It was released in multiple languages, including Telugu. Apart from Wilson and Farmiga, it also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key roles.