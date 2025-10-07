When, where to watch 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' on OTT 

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the final installment in the popular horror franchise, was a hit in India. No wonder people are eagerly awaiting its OTT release. The film, which stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, has been a box office hit worldwide. It has reportedly earned over ₹458 million globally since its release on September 5, 2025.

Digital release Digital release details The Conjuring: Last Rites made its international digital debut a month after its theatrical release. The film is currently available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at $25. Indian audiences are now awaiting an official announcement regarding its local OTT release. Reports suggest that it will soon be available on pay-per-view platforms like Prime Video.

Home media Blu-ray, DVD release date For those who prefer physical copies, the Blu-ray and DVD editions of The Conjuring: Last Rites are set to be released on November 25, 2025. These editions will include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and deleted scenes from the film. Directed by Michael Chaves, who also directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II, Last Rites is a blend of classic horror with emotional storytelling.