Grammy-winning guitarist Tom Morello to debut in India
What's the story
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy-winning guitarist, Tom Morello, will be touring India in December. This will mark his first visit to the country. The three-city tour is being organized by BookMyShow Live as part of its popular Bandland On Tour series, bringing live music experiences to fans across multiple cities.
Artist's sentiment
'India has always been on my map...'
Morello said in a statement, "India has always been on my map - a country with a passionate audience that has followed my music and message for years." He added, "To finally bring these songs to life on stage in India is incredibly special." "Music is about connection, revolution, and soul, and I cannot wait to share that energy with fans in India this December."
Tour details
Tour dates and venues
The tour will kick off in Gurugram on December 17 at HUDA Gymkhana. It will then move to Mumbai on December 19 at MMRDA G-Txt Grounds, before concluding in Bengaluru on December 21 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. Morello is renowned for his work with iconic bands such as Rage Against the Machine and Prophets of Rage. Tickets for Morello's India tour will be available on BookMyShow from 5:00pm on Wednesday, October 8.
Cultural impact
BookMyShow's take on the tour
Chief Business Officer of Live Events at BookMyShow, Naman Pugalia, said that Morello's tour is a cultural statement that validates the depth of India's audiences. He added that it marks another milestone in the evolution of live music in the country. "Rock has seen a powerful revival in recent years and at BookMyShow Live we've been proud to drive that resurgence through globally renowned artists," he said.