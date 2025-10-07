Grammy-winning guitarist Tom Morello to debut in India

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy-winning guitarist, Tom Morello , will be touring India in December. This will mark his first visit to the country. The three-city tour is being organized by BookMyShow Live as part of its popular Bandland On Tour series, bringing live music experiences to fans across multiple cities.

Artist's sentiment 'India has always been on my map...' Morello said in a statement, "India has always been on my map - a country with a passionate audience that has followed my music and message for years." He added, "To finally bring these songs to life on stage in India is incredibly special." "Music is about connection, revolution, and soul, and I cannot wait to share that energy with fans in India this December."

Tour details Tour dates and venues The tour will kick off in Gurugram on December 17 at HUDA Gymkhana. It will then move to Mumbai on December 19 at MMRDA G-Txt Grounds, before concluding in Bengaluru on December 21 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. Morello is renowned for his work with iconic bands such as Rage Against the Machine and Prophets of Rage. Tickets for Morello's India tour will be available on BookMyShow from 5:00pm on Wednesday, October 8.