NTA introduces Aadhaar-based exam center allotment for national-level tests

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a major overhaul in its exam center allotment process for national-level entrance tests. Starting from the 2026-27 academic session, candidates will no longer be able to choose their preferred exam cities. Instead, centers will be allotted solely based on the address mentioned on their Aadhaar card. The move aims to increase transparency and reduce impersonation and cheating during exams.

Rural focus Concerns over travel issues for students Under the new system, candidates from small towns and villages will be allotted centers in or around their Aadhaar-registered addresses. The decision has raised concerns among students and parents who study or live away from their permanent homes. They fear that the change could lead to travel-related issues if their Aadhaar details are not updated. To avoid such problems, the NTA has advised students to verify and update their Aadhaar information before the application window opens.

Verification measures NTA tightens verification process The NTA has also tightened its verification process, making it mandatory for personal details on the Aadhaar card to match exactly with those on the Class 10 marksheet. Even minor discrepancies can lead to application cancellation. Students are advised to visit their nearest UIDAI center to correct any errors and ensure accurate Aadhaar-linked addresses, which will determine their exam locations.