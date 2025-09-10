'Conjuring: Last Rites' spoilers trigger Pune theater brawl, police intervene
What's the story
A night screening of The Conjuring: Last Rites in a Chinchwad, Pune multiplex took a violent turn when a 29-year-old software professional was assaulted for objecting to spoilers. According to PTI, the man and his wife were attacked by another couple seated behind them who were loudly discussing the film's plot. The situation escalated when the software professional asked them to stop, leading to physical assault.
Incident escalation
'Techie was attacked unexpectedly...'
According to Sub-inspector SJ Mohite of the Chinchwad Police, the confrontation escalated during intermission. "The techie was attacked unexpectedly as he turned around to confront the accused, who dragged him by the collar and physically assaulted him," Mohite stated. The victim suffered minor injuries after being kicked in the face, stomach, and hand. After receiving medical treatment for their injuries, the couple filed a police complaint.
Investigation progress
Police have registered a case against the accused
Police have filed a case against the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The charges include Sections 117 (abetting offense in public), 115 (abetment), and 352 (assault). The suspects have been identified by the police, who are now actively searching for them, but no one has been arrested yet.