'Conjuring: Last Rites' spoilers trigger Pune theater brawl, police intervene

Incident escalation

'Techie was attacked unexpectedly...'

According to Sub-inspector SJ Mohite of the Chinchwad Police, the confrontation escalated during intermission. "The techie was attacked unexpectedly as he turned around to confront the accused, who dragged him by the collar and physically assaulted him," Mohite stated. The victim suffered minor injuries after being kicked in the face, stomach, and hand. After receiving medical treatment for their injuries, the couple filed a police complaint.