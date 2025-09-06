NIRF 2025: AIIMS Delhi tops medical category for 10th year

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 has been released, with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi retaining its top position for the 10th consecutive year. The Ministry of Education announced the rankings at a press conference led by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. AIIMS also secured the eighth rank in the overall category.

Top rank Rankings based on parameters like teaching, research output The NIRF 2025 rankings are a comprehensive assessment of over 100 institutions across India. They are based on various parameters such as teaching quality, research output, graduation outcomes, inclusivity, and perception. AIIMS Delhi scored an impressive 91.80 to retain its top position in the medical category. The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, was ranked second with a score of 82.58.

New parameters Major updates in NIRF rankings this year The NIRF 2025 rankings have introduced a new category in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This allows institutions to be assessed on sustainability metrics for the first time. Another major update is the introduction of penalties for retracted research publications under "Research and Professional Practice." Institutions will now be penalized if faculty-authored papers are withdrawn due to misconduct or errors, impacting their overall score.