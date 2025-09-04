IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for 7th consecutive year 

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has once again topped the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 in both the "Overall" and "Engineering" categories. In the 'overall' category, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, came second; IIT Bombay, third; and IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur got the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively.

University leaders IISc Bengaluru named best university in India The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has been named the best university in India for 2025. The Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, is second on the list. Other top universities include Manipal Academy of Higher Education (third), Jamia Millia Islamia (fourth), and University of Delhi (fifth). Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Birla Institute of Technology & Science Pilani, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore also feature in the top 10 universities.

Colleges Hindu College best college Among colleges, Hindu College in Delhi retained its top rank, followed by Miranda House, Hans Raj College, Kirori Mal College, St. Stephen's College, and Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College came seventh, St. Xavier's College came eighth, and PSGR Krishnammal College for Women and PSG College of Arts and Science came ninth and 10th, respectively.