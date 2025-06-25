CBSE Class-10 board exams to be held twice from 2026 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved norms to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026. The first board exam will be held in February, while the second will be in May. Results for the first exam will be declared in April, and those for the second in June. The internal assessment will take place only once during the academic semester.

Exam structure First exam mandatory, 2nd 1 can be taken for improvement It will be mandatory for students to appear for the first phase in February, officials said on Wednesday. But the second exam is optional and can be taken by those who wish to improve their scores or have failed in up to three subjects. Special provisions have also been made for sportspersons, winter-bound school students, and CWSN candidates to take the second exam as their main attempt if required.

Policy impact Change is in line with NEP 2020 The new policy is aimed at reducing the "high stakes" aspect of board exams and giving students a chance to improve their performance without waiting an entire year. It is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for flexible and student-friendly assessments. The change is expected to benefit over 30 lakh students across India by making board examinations more equitable and student-centric.