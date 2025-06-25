CBSE Class-10 board exams to be held twice from 2026
What's the story
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved norms to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026. The first board exam will be held in February, while the second will be in May. Results for the first exam will be declared in April, and those for the second in June. The internal assessment will take place only once during the academic semester.
Exam structure
First exam mandatory, 2nd 1 can be taken for improvement
It will be mandatory for students to appear for the first phase in February, officials said on Wednesday. But the second exam is optional and can be taken by those who wish to improve their scores or have failed in up to three subjects. Special provisions have also been made for sportspersons, winter-bound school students, and CWSN candidates to take the second exam as their main attempt if required.
Policy impact
Change is in line with NEP 2020
The new policy is aimed at reducing the "high stakes" aspect of board exams and giving students a chance to improve their performance without waiting an entire year. It is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for flexible and student-friendly assessments. The change is expected to benefit over 30 lakh students across India by making board examinations more equitable and student-centric.
Future changes
CBSE may consider similar system for Class 12
The CBSE had announced the draft norms in February, which were put in the public domain for stakeholders' feedback The board has also hinted at possible future changes, including modular exams and objective-descriptive mixes. However, these are not confirmed yet. The CBSE has indicated that a similar two-exam system may be considered for Class 12 in the future.