NEET not to be postponed; SC rejects plea seeking rescheduling

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 06, 2021, 05:08 pm

Some candidates had appealed the court to postpone the examination after the declaration of the CBSE compartment, private, patrachar exam results.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking to reschedule NEET-UG 2021, making it clear that the examination will be held as per schedule on September 12. The plea, filed by a batch of students, had sought to postpone the examination to a date after the declaration of the results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) compartment, private, patrachar exams.

'16 lakh take NEET; cannot be deferred over few candidates'

While dismissing the plea, the SC bench said, "Over 16 lakh students take NEET. It can't be deferred on a plea of few students." It further said that it will not entertain the plea as it does not want uncertainty, "Let the exam continue," the bench said. "These students should burn the midnight oil and prepare. How much can we intervene as a court?"

Petition

What did the plea argue?

Advocate Sumanth Nookala, who filed the plea, argued that a segment of students are appearing for CBSE compartment and improvement exams around the scheduled date for NEET (September 12). The plea also argued that this would make it impossible for them to qualify and they would be rendered ineligible upon failing to clear the CBSE exams.

Information

SC asked petitioners to approach NTA for separate exams

Petitioner lawyer Shoaib Alam also pointed out last year's order where the SC had ordered the National Testing Agency to conduct separate exams for students unable to take the exam. However, the court has asked the petitioner to approach the NTA in this matter.

NTA

'Non-declaration of results would not stop students from taking NEET'

The NTA has clarified that the non-declaration of the CBSE result would not stop the concerned students from appearing in the NEET. The NTA further stated that the results will only be required during the counseling process. Earlier, it had told the SC that students would be allowed to appear for NEET, irrespective of the fact that CBSE results would remain undeclared.