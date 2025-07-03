How much does India's most expensive film cost?
What's the story
The title of India's most expensive movie is all set to change hands with the completion of production on Ramayana, which will be released in two parts. The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, has a staggering budget of $100 million (around ₹835 crore) as per Bollywood Hungama. This makes it the highest-budget Indian film ever made, surpassing past record-holders like Kalki 2898 AD (₹600 crore), RRR, and Adipurush (both ₹550 crore).
Visual effects
DNEG handling VFX for 'Ramayana'
The film's visual effects are being handled by DNEG, a British-Indian company that specializes in this field. DNEG has won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects a whopping eight times. Malhotra is the CEO of DNEG and also owns Prime Focus, an independent media services company. The first part of Ramayana recently wrapped up production and is now in post-production. It will be released on Diwali 2026.
Cast and crew
Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Yash star in this epic saga
The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast will include Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, Arun Govil, and Indira Krishnan. It is based on Valmiki's epic of the same name and will be released in two parts.