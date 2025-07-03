'Ramayana' is the highest-budget Indian film ever

How much does India's most expensive film cost?

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:15 am Jul 03, 202504:15 am

What's the story

The title of India's most expensive movie is all set to change hands with the completion of production on Ramayana, which will be released in two parts. The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, has a staggering budget of $100 million (around ₹835 crore) as per Bollywood Hungama. This makes it the highest-budget Indian film ever made, surpassing past record-holders like Kalki 2898 AD (₹600 crore), RRR, and Adipurush (both ₹550 crore).