'Amaran' will stream on Netflix from December 5, says report

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 pm Nov 29, 2024

What's the story The Tamil blockbuster Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, will make its OTT debut on Netflix on December 5. A source close to the development confirmed the news to Hindustan Times saying, "Yes, Amaran will stream on Netflix from December 5." The official announcement from the makers and the streaming giant is still awaited. Released on October 31, the film has been a huge success in Tamil cinema grossing over ₹320 crore worldwide.

Ongoing success

'Amaran' continues to dominate the box office

Produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani under Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India banners, Amaran continues to do well in theaters even after four weeks. The film is based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan. Recently, Sivakarthikeyan was honored by the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai for his portrayal of Major Varadarajan.

Actor's response

Sivakarthikeyan expressed gratitude for the recognition

Speaking at the event at OTA, Sivakarthikeyan thanked everyone for the recognition. He said, "It was an honor to portray Major Mukund's life, and I feel deeply connected to his story. This recognition means a lot to me, and it highlights the importance of telling stories about real-life heroes." The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, and Shyam Mohan in key roles.

Pre-release controversy

'Amaran' faced controversy before release

Before its release, Amaran courted controversy when Pallavi visited the National War Memorial and posted pictures on social media. An old interview resurfaced where she had made remarks allegedly comparing the Indian Army to Indian terrorists, triggering widespread criticism. Although her comments were taken out of context, they led to calls for a boycott of the 32-year-old actor.