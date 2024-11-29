Summarize Simplifying... In short Bhumi Pednekar is set to star alongside Imran Khan in a new Netflix romantic comedy-drama, marking a shift from her recent intense roles.

Bhumi Pednekar to romance Imran Khan in upcoming Netflix rom-com

By Isha Sharma 01:41 pm Nov 29, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Actor Imran Khan, who has been missing from the silver screen since 2015, will be reportedly returning with a new Netflix project. The film will be a romantic comedy directed by Danish Aslam, known for helming Khan's Break Ke Baad. Now, PeepingMoon has learned that actor Bhumi Pednekar will be starring opposite Khan in this much-anticipated film.

Casting details

Pednekar and Khan to form an unconventional romantic pair

Pednekar and Khan are going to make an unconventional romantic pair in what is being touted as a "dysfunctional romantic dramedy." Although Pednekar hasn't officially signed the dotted line, she has reportedly verbally agreed to be a part of the project. The film will be a change of pace for Pednekar, who has recently been seen in more intense roles like those in Bhakshak, Afwaah, and Bheed.

Project insights

Netflix film to offer fresh take on Khan's iconic roles

The upcoming Netflix project is likely to be a refreshing entertainer that gives a fresh take on the kind of roles that made Khan a household name. The film is still in the writing stage, with the final draft expected by next month. Pre-production will begin soon, and shooting is tentatively scheduled to begin in March 2025. Other cast members haven't been announced yet.

Career updates

Khan's comeback journey and Pednekar's upcoming projects

Khan has been teasing his return to films since last year. He was supposed to make a comeback with a thriller series for Disney+ Hotstar, but the project was shelved due to a merger between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company. Meanwhile, Pednekar will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's crime thriller series Daldal and Netflix's The Royals. She is also expected to shoot for Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2 with Kartik Aaryan soon.