#ThankYouForComingTrailer: Bhumi Pednekar starrer is quirky yet thought-provoking

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 04:02 pm 1 min read

'Thank You For Coming' trailer is out

It's the comeback of chick flick! Yes, Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming comedy-drama Thank You For Coming promises the same and the trailer is outright hilarious yet thought-provoking. The wordplay in the title is like the foreplay in its trailer, i.e., the film promises to throw light on several social issues including women's pleasure. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on October 6.

Cast and crew of the film

The film boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Karan Kundrra, Anil Kapoor, Sushant Divgikr, and Dolly Ahluwalia, among others. The project is co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and is helmed by Karan Boolani. Ever since its poster release, the movie resorted to quirky promotional strategies which have increased the buzz by notches.

