Entertainment

'The Lady Killer': Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer has started rolling

'The Lady Killer': Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer has started rolling

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 20, 2022, 03:08 pm 2 min read

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar are collaborating for the first time

Last year in November, we learned that actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are teaming up for the first time for The Lady Killer. And now, the film has hit the floors. According to a recent announcement by the makers, filming has commenced and the team is stationed in the picturesque town of Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Ajay Bahl is at the helm.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bahl has previously given us critically-acclaimed films like BA Pass and Section 375. Also, Pednekar and Kapoor's fresh pairing will be interesting to see.

When The Lady Killer was launched in October 2021, Kapoor had said that it will have "thrill, romance, emotion, and suspense."

"A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet," he had said, so hopes are high.

Details How was the announcement made?

The upcoming movie is being produced by T-Series and Shaailesh R Singh. The Instagram handle of T-Series posted a photo of a clapboard featuring the name of the venture. The "L" in the film's title is a gun, indicating that it will be loaded in action. "Filming begins," its caption read. Kapoor also shared this photo along with some more of the hill station.

Quote My role in is something unexplored for me: Kapoor

Talking of his role, Kapoor said, "My role in the film is intense and something unexplored for me. It is layered and it will empower me to do something new on camera in a new place with new people." "The Lady Killer is one of the most exciting scripts of my career," he added. The Bollywood film is yet to get a release date.

Plot Romantic film with a dark turn

The Lady Killer will reportedly narrate the story of a playboy (Kapoor) from a small town who falls for a "self-destructive beauty" (Pednekar). The story will take us through their whirlwind romance and unexpected turns, they added. Apart from this film, Pednekar has Govinda Naam Mera, Afwaah, Bhakshak, Raksha Bandhan, and Bheed, while Kapoor will be seen in Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey.