Bhumi Pednekar bags Arjun Kapoor's suspense thriller 'The Lady Killer'

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 09:52 am

Bhumi Pednekar to share screen space with Arjun Kapoor in 'The Lady Killer'

Earlier last month, we learned that Arjun Kapoor has signed a "thrilling, nerve-racking love story," titled The Lady Killer. And, now a recent report has claimed that Bhumi Pednekar will be cast opposite him. This comes after she bagged Anubhav Sinha's Bheed and a Red Chillies Entertainment-backed project named Bhakshak recently. The Lady Killer is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

Details

Pednekar-Kapoor to share screen space for the first time

Interestingly, this film will mark Pednekar and Kapoor's first collaboration, despite both making their debuts in Bollywood just years apart. A source close to the film's unit revealed that Pednekar loved the script of The Lady Killer. "The makers were extremely keen to get Bhumi onboard, and the actress too loved the script. The paperwork and other formalities are currently underway," the source added.

Quote

'My most ambitious film yet,' the actor had said

The film was officially announced on October 11, which was confirmed by the Half Girlfriend actor on social media. "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me," wrote Kapoor, sharing the film's poster on his Instagram account.

Update

Pre-production work is on, film to hit floors soon

"I can't wait to begin prep for my role," Kapoor had said earlier. Details about their roles or anything connected to the plot are not out yet, but since the genre is a suspense thriller, we can expect an exciting ride. The source added that Bahl "has begun work on the pre-production, and the film is expected to go on the floors soon."

Projects

These are Pednekar and Kapoor's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Pednekar last featured in Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie remake, titled Durgamati, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. She is also starring in Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan as well as alongside Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do, which is releasing on the Republic Day weekend 2022. On the other hand, Kapoor's last film was Bhoot Police. Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey are his next projects.