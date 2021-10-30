Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's film 'Badhaai Do' releasing on this day

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao to share screen space for the first time

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to share screen space for the first time in the much-awaited family entertainer Badhaai Do. And now, makers have finally announced the release date of the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial. According to reports, Badhaai Do of the award-winning Badhaai Ho franchise will hit the screens on the Republic Day weekend next year. Here's more.

Bhumi Pednekar says, 'Congratulations nahi, #Badhai Do' on Instagram

"Theatre ready... Aap ready... Toh hum bhi ready... Republic Day weekend 2022 ko aa rahe hain hum aapse milne in cinemas to celebrate... So save the date!! And congratulations nahi #BadhaaiDo," wrote Pednekar on her official Instagram handle to announce the good news. Moreover, Rao and Pednekar will be seen stepping into interesting and never-seen-before characters onscreen in this family comedy-drama.

Rao to play a cop, while Pednekar portrays PT Teacher

While Rao plays a cop working at a mahila thana (women's police station), Pednekar will portray a PT teacher in the flick. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Nitish Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Lovleen Mishra, Sheeba Chadha, and Shashi Bhushan, among others, playing key roles. Written by Akshat Ghildial with Suman Adhikary, the movie Badhaai Do is touted to be a wholesome entertainer.

'Badhaai Do' shooting was wrapped in March

Back in March, Pednekar shared pictures with the director and Rao announcing the shooting for the upcoming comedy film has ended. Sharing the same pictures, Rao had also written, "Out of the sets and straight into your hearts It's a WRAP! Can't wait for y'all to see the film! #BadhaaiDo." The film is a sequel to the award-winningAyushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho.

Pednekar and Rao will mark their second collab with 'Bheed'

Badhaai Ho, released in 2018, won two National Awards: one for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment while the late Surekha Sikri bagged the other for the Best Supporting Actress. Coming to Rao and Pednekar, both are busy filming movies releasing next year. Also, the duo will be joining director Anubhav Sinha for their second collaboration, Bheed, being produced by Bhushan Kumar.