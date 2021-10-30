Power star Puneeth Rajkumar to be cremated with state honors

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 30, 2021, 01:57 pm

Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites will be conducted on Sunday

Power star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday afternoon after suffering cardiac arrest at 46. The Kannada superstar will be cremated with full state honors on Sunday. His mortal remains have been kept at Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru so that fans can pay their respects. Thereafter, the funeral ceremony will be held at Kanteerava Studios. Rajkumar's father, the legendary icon Rajkumar, is also buried here.

Details

He will be cremated next to his father's burial place

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the actor's sudden passing a "huge personal loss," and has reportedly permitted Rajkumar's body to be cremated next to his father's burial place. Bommai had visited the hospital yesterday. The state government has directed police officers to tighten the security around the district. Various arrangements for the funeral have already begun in full force.

Information

After experiencing chest pain, the superstar was rushed to hospital

Notably, the fitness enthusiast had experienced chest pain during his morning exercise in the gym after which he was rushed to Vikram Hospital at 11:40 am, in Bengaluru's Vasanth Nagar, but doctors failed to revive him. As per reports, he was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole upon arrival at the hospital. Immediately, advanced cardiac resuscitation was initiated.

Philanthropic activities

A renowned philanthropist, the actor donated his eyes

As promised, Rajkumar's eyes were donated to a donation center run by Narayana Nethralaya. A star, on and off the screen, Rajkumar was involved in various philanthropic activities. Reportedly, he supported 26 orphanages, 15 free schools, 16 old age homes, 19 goshalas. Last year, he had also donated Rs. 50 lakh toward the Karnataka CM Relief Fund to fight the deadly COVID-19.

Shocking

Saddened by his passing, a Rajkumar fan died by suicide

Even when Rajkumar was taken to the hospital, hundreds had gathered in front of the hospital. Now, people in thousands are reaching the stadium to pay their last respects. But sadly, some fans of the actor took the news of his demise hard. As per reports, one of his ardent admirers died by suicide in Karnataka, while two others have suffered a heart attack.