Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain no more, succumbs to COVID-19

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 30, 2021, 11:25 am

Rest in peace, Yusuf Saab!

Popular television and film actor Yusuf Hussain passed away Saturday due to COVID-19, his son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, confirmed to news agency PTI. He was 73. Hussain was reportedly being treated at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and he succumbed to the fatal viral disease today morning. He was known for movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Raaz, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dhoom, Vivah, and Shahid, among others.

Rememberance

He was 'not my father-in-law but a father,' wrote Mehta

Mehta penned an emotional note addressed to Hussain on Instagram. Recalling how Hussain helped him and his "non-existent career as a filmmaker" during the making of Shahid, Mehta wrote the veteran was "not my father-in-law but a father." "Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly."

Condolences

Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee offered condolences on social media

As soon as the news broke, condolence messages were shared by several members of the industry. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who had worked with Hussain in multiple films, including his upcoming project Bob Biswas, offered his prayers online, calling him "gentle, kind and full of warmth." Actor Manoj Bajpayee offered his condolences to Mehta, Safeena Hussain (Hussain's daughter and Mehta's wife), and the "entire family."

Twitter Post

Pooja Bhatt also left a heartfelt reply to Hansal's post