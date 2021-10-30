Aryan walks out of jail after 26 days in custody

Aryan Khan back to Mannat after four weeks in jail

Aryan Khan walked out a free man today. He and other co-accused in the Cordelia Cruises drug bust case, Munmum Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchantt, were given bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. However, due to the lack of a bail order and the delay of it reaching the jail, they remained in the Arthur Road jail for two more nights.

Twitter Post

Here are the live visuals

#WATCH Aryan Khan released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail few weeks after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/gSH8awCMqo — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Order

Here are the bail conditions set by Bombay HC

Around 4 pm yesterday, their five-page-long bail order having 14 conditions was released. It was stated that Aryan and others should not leave India without permission and surrender their passports immediately. For travel outside Mumbai, a detailed plan must be submitted to the investigating officer. They should also go to the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office every Friday to mark their presence.

Details

Juhi Chawla signed personal bond of Rs. 1L for Aryan

As soon as the bail order was passed, Juhi Chawla, a friend of Aryan's father Shah Rukh Khan, arrived at the Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court to sign the personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh. As per Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, their legal team had put in all efforts to free him but his bail order did not reach on time.

Information

Here's why Aryan had to stay in jail last night

"A physical copy of the release order has to be put into the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail for the release. The jail officials wait until 5:35 pm for this," Nitin Waychal, Superintendent, Arthur Road Jail, told the media. While presenting Chawla as surety, he said, "She (Juhi Chawla) is the surety. Her name is on the passport. Aadhaar card is there."

Other details

SRK rushed to court after bail order was passed

As soon as the bail order, which was attested by Justice NW Sambre, was passed, Khan had rushed to the court to secure his son's release. Two cars were seen leaving Mannat, his house in Mumbai, and media reported that Khan was in one of them. Dhamecha and Merchantt have also got bail but couldn't walk out of jail due to the same reason.