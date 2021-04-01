John Abraham is set to join the shoot of the highly-anticipated movie Pathan from tomorrow. He is playing the antagonist in the film and will shoot high-end action sequences with the protagonist Shah Rukh Khan. While reports claim that SRK has been involved with the project since November 2020, the makers and cast members have largely remained mum about it.

Schedule The actors will shoot the confrontational scenes for two months

A trade source told Pinkvilla that Abraham and SRK will be filming the confrontational scenes "non-stop" for the next two months at the Yash Raj Films studio. "The brief schedule in the studio will be followed by a marathon overseas stint, as the team is planning to fly down to Russia by May as planned before, (sic)" the source added.

Shooting YRF is aiming for an early 2022 release

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone, who has been shooting the project intermittently for some time now, is also going to join SRK and Abraham for the overseas leg. She will also be joining her co-stars in Mumbai after April 5. If all goes as plans and no "virus" hinders the timeline, then the movie could hit the screens in early 2022.

Details Another crucial cast member, Salman Khan, filmed his part recently

The film boasts of an ensemble cast. Besides the aforementioned stars, the movie also features Salman Khan in an extended cameo. As per reports, Khan filmed his scenes at the iconic Burj Khalifa recently. Salman is apparently appearing as Tiger (from the Tiger series) in Pathan and had completed his schedule with SRK in merely 10 days.

Reunion 'Pathan' marks SRK's return to YRF