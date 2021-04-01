Four More Shots Please! actress Kirti Kulhari has announced separation from her husband, actor Saahil Sehgal. In the post about the development, Kulhari said that both of them are parting ways "not on paper but in life." She also emphasized that it was not an easy decision while assuring her well-wishers that she is "in a good place" now. Here are more details.

Statement Coming together is easy, separating isn't, stressed Kulhari

She wrote that the decision to call it quits is harder than deciding to be with someone. "Because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about," she asserted. However, parting ways brings hurt and pain to the same bunch of people. "It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS (sic)," her statement read.

Details She assured well-wishers that she is 'in a good place'

While she chose to not talk about this decision anymore, Kulhari had a concluding message for everyone who cares for her. "To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too," she wrote. She ended the note by writing, "Upward and Onward...Always," and an emoji showing folded hands.

Looking back Earlier, Kulhari had said marriage helped her professionally

Kulhari and Sehgal got married in 2016 a few months before Pink had released. Speaking about her relationship, she once told TOI that being married had affected her professional forum "in the best possible way." "I grew so much as a person and as an actor and all the apprehensions I had before my marriage, were all broken by him (sic)," she had said.

Professional front 'Four More Shots Please!' is keeping her busy for now