After presenting two successful seasons, the makers of the web series Four More Shots Please! are all set to kick-start shooting for its third leg. Hinting that the shoot will begin soon, actor Kirti Kulhari wrote, "Lovely to be back with the crazy 3 (sic)." The show also stars Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J in the lead. Here is more on this.

Details And we are back, wrote Kulhari

Taking to Instagram, Kulhari, who plays the role of a divorced single mother in the show, wrote, "And we are back #fourmoreshotsplease #season3 Shoot begins super soon.. Lovely to be back with the crazy 3 (sic)." She shared a few pictures with fellow cast members, where they are seen posing happily for the camera. Yesterday, Gupta had also shared pictures with the show's team.

Instagram Post Here are the pictures shared by Kulhari

Instagram post A post shared by iamkirtikulhari on January 14, 2021 at 2:09 pm IST

Series Previous two seasons of 'Four More Shots Please!' were hit

Kicked off in 2019, the previous two seasons of Four More Shots Please! were appreciated by viewers. However, they have received mixed reviews from critics. It also remains one of the most-watched Indian web series on the streamer Amazon Prime Video. While the show's debut season premiered in January 2019, the second season was released in April last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

Information It was also nominated for the 2020 International Emmys

For the unversed, Four More Shots Please! was also nominated in the best comedy series category at the 2020 International Emmy Awards. Apart from it, the Netflix series Delhi Crime had also secured a nomination in the best drama series category, eventually bagging the title.

About What is the show all about?

Four More Shots Please! is the story of four female friends played by Gupta (Damini Rizvi Roy), Bani J (Umang Singh), Kulhari (Anjana Menon) and Gagroo (Sidhi Patel), who live life on their terms while dealing with their work commitments and relationships. Directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana, the show also features Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Prateik Babbar, among others.

Information Other upcoming projects on Amazon Prime Video