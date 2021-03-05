Actor Suniel Shetty has leveled fraud accusations against a production company for launching a fake movie poster featuring him. The poster of the film, Vineeta, displays Shetty's picture and boasts of him playing the lead. The film's tagline reads: Marriage is belief not contract (sic). It claims to be bankrolled by Balaji Media Films Pvt. Ltd., as the company's name features on the top.

Complaint Actor's photo was used without permission

The actor has claimed that his picture was used in the poster without his permission. The Dhadkan star clearly clarified that he has not been roped in for the movie and is not associated with the project in any manner. Furious that his name was misused, Shetty filed a complaint on Wednesday at the Versova Police station.

Statement These guys are nothing but dangerous elements in society: Shetty

It was after the movie's poster surfaced on social media that the forgery was highlighted. "These guys are nothing but dangerous elements in society. Thanks to a friend of mine, Hanif, I was told (yesterday) that someone has put a post of such film and he wondered if I was doing it, (sic)" he told ETimes. No FIR has been registered yet.

Interview He claimed Ekta Kapoor's name was also being maligned

Shetty was also livid that filmmaker Ekta Kapoor's name was being maligned. "My face is being wrongly propagated to lure finance and youth both to make a film which perhaps never exists. These guys call them Balaji Media Films Pvt Ltd and we all know Balaji belongs to whom," he added. The actor said he wants to send the fraudsters to "freaking jail."

Twitter Post Shetty also put out a tweet

Pls check facts before you write ... it’s not ekta Kapoor’s Balaji ... thank you 🙏 https://t.co/lytoVtJXDv — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 4, 2021

Case Earlier, Amazon Prime Video was slammed over a similar incident