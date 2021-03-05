-
Suniel Shetty accuses production house of fraud over fake poster
Actor Suniel Shetty has leveled fraud accusations against a production company for launching a fake movie poster featuring him.
The poster of the film, Vineeta, displays Shetty's picture and boasts of him playing the lead. The film's tagline reads: Marriage is belief not contract (sic).
It claims to be bankrolled by Balaji Media Films Pvt. Ltd., as the company's name features on the top.
Complaint
Actor's photo was used without permission
The actor has claimed that his picture was used in the poster without his permission.
The Dhadkan star clearly clarified that he has not been roped in for the movie and is not associated with the project in any manner.
Furious that his name was misused, Shetty filed a complaint on Wednesday at the Versova Police station.
Statement
These guys are nothing but dangerous elements in society: Shetty
It was after the movie's poster surfaced on social media that the forgery was highlighted.
"These guys are nothing but dangerous elements in society. Thanks to a friend of mine, Hanif, I was told (yesterday) that someone has put a post of such film and he wondered if I was doing it, (sic)" he told ETimes.
No FIR has been registered yet.
Interview
He claimed Ekta Kapoor's name was also being maligned
-
Shetty was also livid that filmmaker Ekta Kapoor's name was being maligned.
"My face is being wrongly propagated to lure finance and youth both to make a film which perhaps never exists. These guys call them Balaji Media Films Pvt Ltd and we all know Balaji belongs to whom," he added.
The actor said he wants to send the fraudsters to "freaking jail."
Twitter Post
Shetty also put out a tweet
Pls check facts before you write ... it’s not ekta Kapoor’s Balaji ... thank you 🙏 https://t.co/lytoVtJXDv— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 4, 2021
Case
Earlier, Amazon Prime Video was slammed over a similar incident
In a similar case, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video was asked by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday to take down the movie V as it featured actress Sakshi Malik's objectionable photo without her permission.
On Thursday, the edited version was allowed to be released.
Malik said the entire incident cost her many movies. "The producers have stopped calling," she told India Today.