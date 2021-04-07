Last updated on

The upcoming IPL edition is set to begin on April 9. Just like every season, the cash-rich league will give the youngsters a platform to express themselves. The performers of India's domestic circuit would want to impress in the impending season. Meanwhile, many foreign faces will also enjoy the spotlight. Here are some unknown players who could shine this season.

Shahrukh The powerful Shahrukh can be Punjab's finisher

Right-handed batsman Shahrukh Khan fared well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, representing Tamil Nadu. His 19-ball 40* helped TN chase 136 in the quarter-final against Himachal Pradesh, after they were reduced to 5/66. Shahrukh, who has a natural propensity to go big, was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs. 5.25 crore this year. He could well be their finisher this season.

Meriwala Left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala could be an x-factor

Left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala was phenomenal for SMAT runners-up Baroda this season. He finished as the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps at 13.27. His 5/8 against Chhattisgarh turned out to be one of the best spells. The 29-year-old, who has been a veteran in domestic cricket, was sold to Delhi Capitals in this year's auction. Meriwala might follow the footsteps of T Natarajan.

Meredith Punjab Kings would want to use the pace of Meredith

Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith attracted several bids in the IPL 2021 auction before getting picked by Punjab (Rs. 8 crore). He recently made his international debut against NZ, having scalped four wickets in the three-match T20I series. The 24 year-old, who is known for his searing deliveries, owns 47 wickets in 37 T20s. He might add value to the Punjab side this season.

Jansen SA's Jansen can set the stage on fire!

South African fast bowler Marco Jansen was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 20 lakh. The lanky pacer has scalped 52 wickets from just 12 First-class matches so far at an average of 20.51. On India's 2017/18 SA tour, a young Jansen beat Indian captain Virat Kohli thrice in the nets. The left-arm seamer will now be bowling to him in the cash-rich league.

Azharuddeen Mohammed Azharuddeen would aim to continue his run