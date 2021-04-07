Last updated on

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will be underway on April 9. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Besides the opening game, the spin-friendly venue will also host nine other league stage matches of the 2021 IPL. Here are the important details about the venue.

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (also known as Chepauk) has had a history of assisting the spinners. Meanwhile, the batsmen find it tough to get going due to the sluggish nature of the surface. Fast bowlers too get a little help occasionally, however, the bounce remains low more often than not. Notably, the stadium usually witnesses low-scoring encounters.

Unlike the previous IPL editions, the eight teams will be deprived of the home advantage this time. Each team will play at neutral venues throughout the tournament, a measure induced in order to reduce travel. Hence, Chennai Super Kings won't be able to play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The stadium will host ten games involving MI, RCB, SRH, KKR, DC and Punjab Kings.

In the 2019 IPL edition, which was held in India, the Chepauk Stadium witnessed quite a few low-scoring encounters. The RCB were bundled out for mere 70 in the opening encounter. This remains the lowest-ever total on this venue. Meanwhile, the highest total here in 2019 was registered by CSK (179/4 vs DC). Interestingly, MI won two encounters here (defeated CSK in Qualifier 1).

