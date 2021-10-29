Rajinikanth undergoes surgery, to be out of hospital soon

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 29, 2021, 08:11 pm

The hospital authorities announced that Rajinikanth is recovering well and will be discharged soon

News of Rajinikanth's ill health sent scare waves across the country, but now as per the statement by Kauvery hospital, Chennai, where he is admitted, the star is "recovering well." As per the update, the 70-year-old underwent "Carotid Artery revascularization" and it "was performed successfully" today. It was further revealed that he will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

Reaction

Security was beefed up near the hospital premises

As soon as news of his ill health surfaced, scores of his fans started gathering near the hospital premises to know about his condition. In order to prevent the crowd from entering the hospital, about 30 police personnel were deployed there. To note, the Bengaluru-born actor, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently, had complained of giddiness, before being rushed to the hospital.

Quote

'He is likely to be discharged soon after few days'

As per the hospital, "Rajinikanth was admitted in Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai yesterday (28th Oct 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was evaluated by the panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization." "The procedure was performed today (29. Oct 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days," it added.

Latest

Rajinikanth recently watched 'Annaatthe' with his family

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth paid a visit to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving the prestigious award at the 67th National Film awards in New Delhi. He also watched his upcoming film Annaatthe with his grandchildren, daughters and wife, which was screened at a private studio in Chennai. The much-awaited flick hits the big screens on November 4.

Upcoming Project

'Annaatthe' marks Rajinikanth's last collaboration with late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Annaatthe is a rural drama that has been directed by Siruthai Siva. The makers released its trailer earlier this week and it has garnered over 83 lakh views after two days. The cast includes Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena Sagar, and Khushbu Sundar. Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in negative roles. Annaatthe also marks Rajinikanth's last collaboration with late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.