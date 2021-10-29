'Tu Yaheen Hai': Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth is tear-jerking

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 05:31 pm

'Tu Yaheen Hai', Shehnaaz Gill's emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Ever since the tragic death of Sidharth Shukla, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been silently mourning him. SidNaaz, as is lovingly called by their fans, will now be only a fond memory. We could feel this same sentiment in Gill's tribute for her rumored beau. Titled Tu Yaheen Hai, the song and associated video will surely move you to tears. Here's our review.

Song

Raj Ranjodh aces in all the departments: Lyrics, composition, music

The song's opening lines clearly define the void one feels in life after losing someone close. Sung by Gill, the lyrics, sound, and overall composition of Tu Yaheen Hai are soothing to our ears and will touch your soul. Raj Ranjodh was given the tough duty of penning down the song, giving its tunes and composing the music, and he aces it all.

Video

The music video has been made with care and love

The music video is extremely emotional. It features their loved-up moments from their time inside the Bigg Boss house, and has scenes like Gill looking at the moon, hugging a loose T-shirt (most probably of Shukla's) and her remembering the Balika Vadhu actor when she sees a couple in love. Cuts of hands or faces indicating Shukla's presence affect you the most.

Twitter Post

Listen to the song here

Information

Before this, we saw the couple in 'Habit'

It should be remembered that the Honsla Rakh actor hasn't spoken out about this massive loss yet. She didn't even return to social media to share their last project together, Habit, which was launched recently. Her first post after Shukla's demise was about this tribute piece, which fans have lapped up with ample love. No wonder it's trending at number three on YouTube Music.

Trending

'Tu Yaheen Hai' is trending on YouTube. Not a surprise

Tu Yaheen Hai has racked up over 32L views and more than 993 thousand likes within hours of its release. As far as the singing is concerned, Gill has outdone herself with her rendition. Even her expressions will make you feel that the camera was not on when she was shooting. Since this is a tribute to Shukla, we aren't rating out of respect.