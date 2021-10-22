Diljit Dosanjh-Shehnaaz Gill's 'Honsla Rakh' continues to break box-office records

'Honsla Rakh' breaking records at the box office

Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi rom-com Honsla Rakh is continuously breaking records at the box office ever since its release on Dussehra. The film is doing great despite the 50% capacity in theaters and other restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of five days, the drama has managed to collect a solid Rs. 21-26 crore world over (gross).

Dosanjh, Gill, and Bajwa's collective star power clicked

Dosanjh, Gill, and Bajwa's love triangle in the film left all impressed. Its feel-good theme was welcomed warmly, leading to its success. The presence of Gill, who commands a huge fan following on social media platforms, pulled in a lot of crowd. In fact, Dosanjh and Bajwa are popular stars in the circuit, too. Their collective star power worked in favor of the film.

'Honsla Rakh' takes over Bollywood films 'Roohi', 'Bell Bottom'

Until October 20, this romantic comedy movie has minted over Rs. 21 crore worldwide (gross), while in Delhi alone, the film has collected around Rs. 51 lakh. This is not just a great earning, it also has helped the film surpass box office numbers of Bollywood films such as Akshay Kumar-led Bell Bottom and Roohi, which starred Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma.

Dosanjh also shared news of 'Honsla Rakh' success

Sharing the news of the film's success on social media, which also marks his production debut, Dosanjh wrote on Instagram, "TWO LEAVES OF POMEGRANATE, IN THE #HonslaRakh WEATHER, RECORDS ARE BREAKING SOHNIYEEEE!" The film, set in Canada, deals with a single father trying to raise his son. Gill plays his former girlfriend and mother of their son. Meanwhile, Bajwa is his current fiancee.

Gill-Shukla's music video 'Habit' (earlier titled 'Adhura') is winning hearts

Honsla Rakh has been directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Coming to Gill, her last project together with late rumored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, Habit (earlier titled Adhura), released recently. The emotional track has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko. Before this, Gill-Shukla had featured in Tony Kakkar's popular music video Shona Shona, which has already crossed 200 million views on YouTube.