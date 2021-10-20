'Habit' review: Shehnaaz Gill is emotional while remembering Sidharth Shukla

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 20, 2021, 06:18 pm

Shehnaaz Gill holds back tears while remembering Sidharth Shukla in 'Habit' song

Saregama released late actor Sidharth Shukla's tribute song, Habit, a day early due to popular demand. Also featuring close friend/rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, the music video has been crafted using clips shot by Shukla for the song earlier in the year. Shreya Ghoshal and Arko have voiced the emotional track with the latter also taking up composition duties. Here's our review.

Twitter Post

'Thousands of #SidNaaz fans wanted the song immediately,' wrote Saregama

Backgrounder

We're glad Saregama finished the project

As we know, Habit was supposed to be another collaboration between Shukla and Gill but they could not complete the shoot because of the raging pandemic. With Shukla's untimely demise, the project remained incomplete. But SidNaaz fans did not want their star's swan song to be incomplete, owing to which Saregama has produced the song to completion and we are glad they did.

Song

Ghoshal's voice is sweet as always, Arko's part adds oomph

The tough part about the track is that the lyrics are about a fun, lover's spat but the real-life tragedy is insurmountable. So Ghoshal makes sure she brings a slight sadness into her voice and the softness resonates with you. The melody dripping from the singer's voice is nothing but expected. But Arko's small part adds the oomph factor in the track.

Video

Gill trying to hold back tears will break your heart

Apart from featuring the few bits that had been shot for the previous version, the video also has an emotional Gill lip-syncing while remembering Shukla. It is indeed commendable that the actress has been able to complete her professional commitments even while going through such a huge personal tragedy. Looking at her choked up onscreen is heartbreaking. Wishing you all the strength, lady!

Verdict

The duo had previously appeared in 'Bhula Dunga,' 'Shona Shona'

Notably, makers had decided to call the song Adhura (or incomplete) but fans had demanded online to retain the original title because Shukla had agreed on the same. Their wish was granted soon. Before this, Shukla-Gill featured in videos for songs like Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. This song is a fitting tribute to Shukla. We won't be rating the track out of respect.