Sidharth Shukla, 40, passes away due to heart attack

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 11:50 am

Sidharth Shukla dies. He was 40

Sidharth Shukla, who shot to fame with his role in Balika Vadhu and his stints in Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, passed away due to a heart attack. Sources in Cooper Hospital confirmed the news, leaving the entire entertainment industry and his fan base in a state of disbelief. Shukla would have turned 41 this December.

Twitter Post

India Today's Shiv Aroor shared the sad news

BREAKING: Actor Siddharth Shukla dead after a heart attack, Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital confirms the news pic.twitter.com/7kLO1MQKyL — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 2, 2021

Details

Shukla appeared on 'Bigg Boss OTT' with Gill recently

On his career and personal fronts, Shukla had it sorted. While he was apparently dating his BB co-inmate Shehnaaz Gill, he appeared just recently on Bigg Boss OTT with her. He also made his digital debut with web series Broken But Beautiful part three opposite Sonia Rathee, which is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player. He's survived by his mother and two sisters.

Incident

Shukla ingested some pills before hitting bed, say hospital sources

As per hospital sources, Shukla apparently ingested some medicines before he hit the bed, and did not wake up in the morning. The actor was rushed to the hospital, but he "was brought dead," as per a senior official of the hospital. The autopsy is going on right now, and his body will be discharged soon for final rites, added sources.

Reaction

'Words will fail to describe shock of his near ones'

As soon as this news broke out, his friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry expressed their shock on social media. "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee. Vindu Dara Singh also penned a long note.

Fact

Shukla's last Instagram post was on August 24

"Gone to soon bro...Your glow will be with us forever and your loss is just irreplaceable!! There was no winner like you in #Biggboss and there never will be another," wrote Singh. Shukla's last post on Instagram was on August 24, when he promoted Mumbai Diaries, saying, "To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart!" May his soul rest in peace!