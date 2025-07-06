OTT: When, where to watch Nithiin's 'Thammudu' post-theatrical run
The Telugu film Thammudu, starring actor Nithiin, was released on Friday. The film has opened to mixed reviews. The movie is expected to have an OTT release on Netflix four to six weeks after its theatrical premiere, per reports. This means it could be available for streaming as early as August 4, although an official date has yet to be announced by the makers.
'Thammudu' explores brother-sister bond
Thammudu, directed by Venu Sriram, is a family-based survival drama that explores the bond between a brother and his sister. The film is not a remake of Pawan Kalyan's 1999 movie of the same name. It features Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda as the female lead and marks Laya's return to Telugu cinema in a significant role. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish.
Nithiin's first release after 'Robinhood'
Nithiin is known for his roles in films like Sye, Maestro, Ishq, and Bheeshma. Thammudu is his first release after the failure of Robinhood. The much-hyped film featured a cameo by cricketer David Warner but didn't work at the box office. Meanwhile, Thammudu opened to ₹2cr on Friday (July 4) and is expected to grow over the weekend.