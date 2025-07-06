OTT: When, where to watch Nithiin's 'Thammudu' post-theatrical run

Nithiin's 'Thammudu' will stream on Netflix after theatrical run

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Jul 06, 202512:30 am

The Telugu film Thammudu, starring actor Nithiin, was released on Friday. The film has opened to mixed reviews. The movie is expected to have an OTT release on Netflix four to six weeks after its theatrical premiere, per reports. This means it could be available for streaming as early as August 4, although an official date has yet to be announced by the makers.