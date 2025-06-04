Buzz: SRK may unite with 'Pushpa' makers for pan-India film
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan, riding high on the success of Pathaan and Jawan, is in talks with Mythri Movie Makers for a pan-India project, per Cine Corn.
The production house is known for its work in the Telugu film industry, particularly Allu Arjun's Pushpa franchise.
If the deal goes through, Khan will reportedly be paid a whopping ₹300 crore, making him one of India's highest-paid actors.
However, there has been no official confirmation so far.
Details
Will Sukumar direct SRK?
Per reports, SRK's project with Mythri Movie Makers will be helmed by director Sukumar, who has previously helmed the Pushpa franchise, 1: Nenokkadine, and Rangasthalam.
The director is known for sharp, memorable, larger-than-life characters, particularly male leads, and may present Khan in a never-seen-before avatar.
Ongoing work
SRK's upcoming film: 'King'
Meanwhile, Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film King. The movie will feature him alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.
The star-studded cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla, among several others.
After King, he will reportedly start working on Pathaan 2 with Siddharth Anand, but there is no recent update on this YRF project.