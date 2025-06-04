What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan, riding high on the success of Pathaan and Jawan, is in talks with Mythri Movie Makers for a pan-India project, per Cine Corn.

The production house is known for its work in the Telugu film industry, particularly Allu Arjun's Pushpa franchise.

If the deal goes through, Khan will reportedly be paid a whopping ₹300 crore, making him one of India's highest-paid actors.

However, there has been no official confirmation so far.