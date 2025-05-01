What's the story

The World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is happening in Mumbai from Thursday to Sunday.

The event seeks to unlock a $50 billion market by 2029, expanding India's footprint in the global entertainment economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit, and popular celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone became part of the opening-day event.

The summit is going to focus on boosting the media and entertainment industry, which reached the revenue of ₹2.5 lakh crore in 2024.