Gajraj Rao blames costly tickets for empty cinema halls
What's the story
Actor Gajraj Rao recently spoke about the dwindling theater audience in an interview with ANI.
He said the trend was caused by high ticket prices and that cinema halls have turned into "half restaurants" with the introduction of food items like tacos and pizza.
Rao proposed a "revolutionary change" in ticket pricing to draw middle-class families back to theaters.
Affordable cinema
'Cinema should feel like cinema'
Rao stressed the importance of an affordable cinema experience, saying, "If we want audiences to come back to cinema halls, then ticket prices need a revolutionary change... Cinema halls have become half restaurants—you're eating tacos and pizza. Cinema should feel like cinema."
He advised cinema owners to cut down on some luxuries and curtail food options to reduce ticket prices.
The focus should return to the essence of cinema—undisturbed viewing, a strong story, and classic treats like popcorn.
OTT craze
OTT platforms have expanded access and raised audience expectations
Rao noted that the rise of OTT platforms has completely transformed the viewing experience.
Earlier, global films and unique stories were accessible only at select film festivals or through rare DVDs.
Now, viewers can enjoy a wide variety of content right from their homes. There's an overwhelming "buffet" of international and regional stories just a click away.
"So naturally, their expectations have also increased; they want to see different kinds of stories from us, too."
Filmmaker defense
Rao defended filmmakers and praised recent movies
When asked about the quality of recent films, Rao came to the rescue of the filmmakers, saying, "I believe we are too quick to blame filmmakers for not paying attention or not making good films."
"But do you think anyone wants to make bad films and purposely hurt their own work? Even in the '80s, '70s, and '50s, bad films were made."
He also lauded the latest film Kesari 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, as an example of good storytelling.