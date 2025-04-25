What's the story

Comedian Bill Maher has taken a public shot at fellow comedian Larry David for a satirical piece he wrote for The New York Times.

David's piece compared Maher's recent dinner with US President Donald Trump to dining with Adolf Hitler.

Maher, an outspoken critic of Trump, had called the American President "gracious" and "self-aware" on his talk show, Real Time.

The comic was invited to dine with the President by his musician friend, noted Republican, Kid Rock.