Why are Larry David and Bill Maher fighting?
What's the story
Comedian Bill Maher has taken a public shot at fellow comedian Larry David for a satirical piece he wrote for The New York Times.
David's piece compared Maher's recent dinner with US President Donald Trump to dining with Adolf Hitler.
Maher, an outspoken critic of Trump, had called the American President "gracious" and "self-aware" on his talk show, Real Time.
The comic was invited to dine with the President by his musician friend, noted Republican, Kid Rock.
Dinner description
First, let's see what Maher had said about Trump
Speaking about his Trump dinner on the April 11 episode of his show, Maher said it was one night when everything he hated about Trump was "absent."
Trump wasn't the "person who plays a crazy person on TV."
Responding to Maher's vision of Trump, David wrote a satire from the point of view of a Hitler critic who has dinner with the Fuhrer. David didn't mention Maher anywhere, but the tone of his writing and words used had clear similarities.
Public response
Maher addressed David's satire on Piers Morgan's show
David (77) wrote, "I had been a vocal critic of his...from the beginning...But eventually I concluded that hate gets us nowhere."
This prompted Maher to respond on Piers Morgan's talk show, Uncensored.
The 69-year-old said, "To use the Hitler thing- first of all, it's kind of insulting to six million dead Jews."
"It's an argument you kind of lost just to start it...Hitler has really kind of got to stay in his own place. He is the GOAT of evil."
Unwavering stance
'Nobody has been harder about Donald Trump than me'
Maher stressed he has always criticized Trump, saying, "Nobody has been harder, and more prescient, I must say, about Donald Trump than me."
He added his honest reporting shouldn't be seen as support for Trump. "The fact that I reported honestly is not a sin."
However, despite the disagreement, Maher hoped to make amends with the Curb Your Enthusiasm star, saying, "We might be friends again."