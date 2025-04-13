Emma Corrin-Rami Malek split after 2 years of dating: Report
What's the story
Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek have ended their relationship after nearly two years, The Mail on Sunday reported.
The couple, first seen together at a Bruce Springsteen concert in July 2023, have been separated "for some time," according to sources.
Despite their high-profile careers and public appearances, they maintained a low-key approach to their relationship.
Relationship details
Corrin and Malek's relationship was marked by privacy
Corrin (29), who rose to fame as Princess Diana in The Crown, and Malek (43), who won an Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, mostly kept their relationship under wraps.
Although they attended several A-list events together, they rarely commented on each other's posts on social media.
In a magazine interview last May, Corrin had even declined to speak about their relationship.
Property details
Corrin and Malek's shared property and future plans
The couple bought a £5 million mansion in Hampstead, north-west London, under a year ago, the report added.
It's unclear if either of them still lives in the property or if they intend to sell it.
Corrin, who came out as queer in 2021 and identifies as non-binary, is busy filming the Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride And Prejudice, where they play Elizabeth Bennet.
Malek, on the other hand, has the historical drama Nuremberg in the pipeline.