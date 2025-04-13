Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's 'War 2' to wrap by May
What's the story
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is shooting patch scenes for War 2 with body doubles and junior artists in the absence of Hrithik Roshan.
The actor is recovering after getting injured during a dance sequence with Jr. NTR last month.
The accident paused production for over a month, however, Roshan is expected to resume filming by the end of April, pending medical clearance, reported Mid-Day.
The film is now inching closer to completion.
Schedule adjustment
Mukerji is restructuring the schedule around Roshan's recovery
The source revealed, "Hrithik is still in recovery, undergoing regular movement training and physiotherapy."
"He's expected to resume filming toward the end of April once he gets the go-ahead from his medical team."
"Mukerji is working closely with the team to restructure the remaining schedule around Roshan's recovery."
"Ayan's back with a laser focus," shared the insider.
Production progress
Mukerji's team is finalizing post-production and upcoming sequences
Mukerji and his team are wrapping up post-production on completed portions of War 2 and polishing upcoming sequences.
"The makers are confident about wrapping the film by May," said a source. "There's a tight turnaround ahead, but YRF [Yash Raj Films] is used to managing massive schedules."
"Hrithik is being monitored closely, and the dance scenes will resume only when he's 100% fit."
The film, co-starring Kiara Advani, releases on August 14.