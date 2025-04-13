What's the story

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is shooting patch scenes for War 2 with body doubles and junior artists in the absence of Hrithik Roshan.

The actor is recovering after getting injured during a dance sequence with Jr. NTR last month.

The accident paused production for over a month, however, Roshan is expected to resume filming by the end of April, pending medical clearance, reported Mid-Day.

The film is now inching closer to completion.