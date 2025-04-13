What to expect from Babil's upcoming cyber thriller 'Logout'
What's the story
Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's next film, Logout, will be streaming on ZEE5 from April 18.
Co-starring Rasika Dugal, the film delves into the increasing perils of being digitally dependent.
It was first released in renowned film festivals before making its way to a wider audience via OTTs.
Here's everything to know about the project.
Film synopsis
'Logout' trailer and plot details
The fast-paced trailer of Logout introduces Khan's character, Pratyush, who is obsessed with gaining 10 million followers.
His virtual world takes over his life, causing a striking disconnect from reality, and he becomes increasingly anxious every day.
The film tackles pertinent, relevant issues like cyberbullying, social media obsession, and digital burnout.
The film also stars Gandharv Dewan and Nimisha Nair.
Twitter Post
In case you missed it, watch the trailer here
The lines between what we consume and what consumes us are about to get blurry 📱👀#Logout premiering on 18th April, only on #ZEE5 #LogoutOnZEE5— Ajit Andhare (@AndhareAjit) April 8, 2025
Trailer out NOW. https://t.co/pzE6txiCQN pic.twitter.com/abVNU6yTXq
Behind the scenes
The director on the theme of 'Logout'
Dugal essays the role of a kind-hearted, although conflicted, therapist in Logout.
The movie is directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar under the banner of Digital 18 Media Pvt Ltd. in association with Posham Pa Pictures.
Golani told Cinema Express, "Even with Logout, we're not saying social media or using a phone is bad. The question is—what cost are you willing to pay for it?"