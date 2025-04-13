Hrithik Roshan-Shekhar Kapur almost collaborated once; know what happened eventually
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently revealed his early struggles in the industry during a meet-and-greet session in New Jersey.
The actor opened up about how he didn't take the easy road to make his acting debut, despite being the son of famed actor-director Rakesh Roshan.
Instead, he went around seeking auditions with different filmmakers.
One of them was noted director Shekhar Kapur.
Career beginnings
Unfortunately, the project never materialized
Roshan shared, "He was auditioning me for a film called Ta Ra Rum Pum Pum, which never got made. It was an amazing script."
"My dad found out, and he called me while I was at the audition."
"He said, 'Hello, where are you?' I told him that I was auditioning for Shekhar Kapur's film. He said, 'What? Come back now, don't do such things."
Per reports, Preity Zinta was also supposed to star in this project.
Father's influence
'I had to earn it': Roshan on his father's philosophy
Roshan further shared, "My father always told me that you have to make your own life; don't expect me to make a film for you just because I am a director and you are my son."
"So, I grew up knowing that my dad would never compromise his work just to make a film for me."
"I had to be deserving of it."
Upcoming projects
Roshan's upcoming projects: 'Krrish 4' and 'War 2'
On the professional front, Roshan is all set to step behind the camera as a director.
He will be helming the highly anticipated film Krrish 4, the fourth installment of his popular superhero franchise.
Co-produced by Yash Raj Films and Rakesh, the film is expected to go into production later this year.
He will also be seen in YRF's War 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR.