What's the story

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently revealed his early struggles in the industry during a meet-and-greet session in New Jersey.

The actor opened up about how he didn't take the easy road to make his acting debut, despite being the son of famed actor-director Rakesh Roshan.

Instead, he went around seeking auditions with different filmmakers.

One of them was noted director Shekhar Kapur.