'Krrish 4': Hrithik Roshan's actioner to start filming in 2025

By Aikantik Bag 01:53 pm Mar 26, 202401:53 pm

What's the story Krrish is bonafide superhero of Bollywood and an emotion for 2000s kids. Ever since the humongous success of Krrish 3 in 2013, fans have been eagerly waiting for its sequel. Speculations surrounding the same have been on and off for years now. As per a new Mid-Day report, the superhero actioner is set to go on floors in 2025. The Hrithik Roshan-headlined film is set to be directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Roshan Jr. to take part in pre-production of 'Krrish 4'

Despite Roshan's current commitment to War 2, he will reportedly play an active role in shaping the next Krrish installment alongside his father and their writing team. Roshan has slated brainstorming sessions for Krrish 4 throughout the summer. A source close to the project revealed that the objective is to finalize the basic concept this year and prepare for filming next year.

Everything about the 'Krrish' franchise

Bankrolled by the Roshans' home production Filmkraft Productions, the Krrish franchise has been a lucrative money spinner for them. From the first film Koi... Mil Gaya, then Krrish to Krrish 3, all of them have been blockbusters at the box office. The cast of the franchise includes Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vivek Oberoi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rekha, among others. The franchise's music is helmed by Rajesh Roshan.