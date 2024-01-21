'Fighter' advance bookings: Hrithik-Deepika starrer sells over 70,000 tickets

'Fighter' advance bookings: Hrithik-Deepika starrer sells over 70,000 tickets

'Fighter' advance bookings day 1 report

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer high-octane aerial thriller, Fighter, will dominate theaters on Thursday (January 25). It marks director Siddharth Anand's second Republic Day release, following last year's blockbuster action-thriller Pathaan. It's also Anand's third film with Roshan after War (2019) and Bang Bang! (2014). Fighter has already crossed Rs. 2cr in advance bookings, heightening anticipation for the adrenaline-packed spectacle.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as India's first-ever aerial action bonanza, Fighter integrates heart-pounding action with patriotic fervor, positioning itself as the perfect pick for the Republic Day weekend. Roshan and Padukone aside, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Recently securing a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Fighter has a lengthy runtime of two hours and 46 minutes.

'Fighter' advance bookings soar before release

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Fighter has amassed an impressive opening day collection of Rs. 2.34cr in advance bookings, selling over 70,000 tickets for 7, 000+ shows across India so far (by Sunday evening). The show count is expected to reach at least 11,000 shows before the first screening on Thursday. Globally, the movie has surpassed $100,000 in ticket sales, signaling a strong start there too.

'Fighter' aims to surpass Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' in advance booking

With Rs. 2.29cr gross already earned through advance bookings, Fighter aims to outshine Roshan's last full-fledged release Vikram Vedha, which had a day one closing pre-sales of Rs. 2.95cr gross. Fighter is jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures and follows Roshan's character on a mission to save his country and avenge fallen fighters. Will he succeed? We'll find out on Thursday.

Controversy: The film's trailer irked these renowned Pakistani actors

The film's trailer—released on Monday—received criticism from Pakistani actor Hania Amir, who, without explicitly naming the movie, accused it of "spreading hate." To note, the trailer incorporates references to the 2019 Pulwama attack on Indian security personnel and the subsequent Indian airstrikes in Balakot across the border. Moreover, Adnan Siddiqui—renowned for his role in Sridevi's Mom—expressed disappointment over Bollywood's alleged shift to a narrative filled with animosity toward Pakistan.