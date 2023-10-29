'KWK': Karan Johar shuts down trolls; reveals next celebrity duo

By Tanvi Gupta 08:28 pm Oct 29, 2023

Karan Johar's big revelation on who's next on 'Koffee With Karan'

Karan Johar has addressed the backlash regarding the "imposter game" featured in the premiere episode of the eighth season of Koffee with Karan with Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In a candid live Instagram session on Sunday, Johar announced that the game would be removed from the show. He also brushed off trolls targeting the star couple as well as dropped a hint regarding the next celebrity duo to grace the Koffee couch. Here are the highlights.

Johar revealed 'imposter game' will be dropped

In the first episode of KWK Season 8, the "imposter game" was introduced, where guests and the host danced to a song to identify the imposter grooving to a different track based on their steps. While discussing this game in the live session, Johar noted the feedback from fans and announced that the game would be "discontinued." He referred to it as an "experiment" and acknowledged that sometimes experiments don't produce the desired outcomes.

Johar responded to trolls targeting Singh, Padukone

During the conversation, Karan also addressed the ongoing chatter surrounding the opening episode. He reportedly stated, "Do what you need to do because no one's looking." Johar also emphasized, "Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere." He, however, mentioned he values constructive criticism from social media users and is implementing changes for upcoming episodes while choosing to ignore trolls. For context, the controversy began when Padukone allegedly alluded to having an open relationship with Singh prior to their engagement.

Here's why Padukone is facing online trolling

For those unaware, Padukone faced online trolling for disclosing that she dated other men even after meeting Singh. "I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other," she said.

Meanwhile, Johar dropped clues about Sunny, Bobby Deol on 'KWK'

Meanwhile, Johar also encouraged fans to guess the upcoming guests. He promised to send a signed mug to anyone who made a close guess. Amid various guesses, a fan named Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. In response, the filmmaker stated that the fan had won a signed mug. This indicated that Sunny and Bobby might indeed be the awaited sibling duo on Koffee With Karan﻿.